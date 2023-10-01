WhatsApp Bans Over 7.4 Million Bad Accounts in India in August 2023

According to the latest monthly compliance report released Meta-owned WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform banned a record-breaking number of over 7.4 million bad accounts in India during the month of August 2023. Out of these accounts, about 3.5 million were proactively banned before any reports from users.

With over 500 million users in the country, WhatsApp received a staggering 14,767 complaint reports in August alone. The company took action on 71% of these reports, either banning the accounts in question or restoring previously banned accounts as a result.

In compliance with the new IT Rules 2021, this ban on bad accounts is part of WhatsApp’s efforts to combat abuse on its platform. The company defines “accounts actioned” as reports in which it took remedial action based on the user’s complaint.

The Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) only issued one order that WhatsApp had to comply with during this period. The GAC, launched the Indian government, aims to empower social media users addressing their concerns regarding content and other issues. It serves as a platform for users to appeal against decisions made social media platforms.

WhatsApp has stated that it is committed to preventing and combating abuse on its platform. The company employs a dedicated team of experts in various fields, including technology development, online safety, and law enforcement, to oversee these efforts.

With its significant user base in India and the implementation of the new IT Rules, WhatsApp’s actions against bad accounts demonstrate its commitment to ensuring a safer online environment for its users.

Definitions:

– IT Rules 2021: Refers to the new sets of rules introduced the Indian government to regulate social media companies and online platforms.

– Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC): A panel established the Indian government to address user concerns and appeals regarding content and other issues on social media platforms.

