WhatsApp Introduces Link Copying Functionality for Channel Posts, Taking a Cue from Telegram

WhatsApp has added a new feature, inspired its rival Telegram, that allows users to copy links to specific posts within channels. This functionality has been available on Telegram for some time and now WhatsApp is incorporating it into its platform.

The new feature can be found in the message settings menu, where users will now see the option to copy the link of a selected post. This makes it easier for users to share a post with others, who can then directly access the post through the shared link.

It should be noted that this feature is not limited to group administrators; it is available for all participants. However, the exact nature of the link generated and whether the posts are accessible via a web browser, as in the case of Telegram, remains unclear. Users will have to wait for a future update of the application to find out.

Currently, this feature is only available in the beta version of WhatsApp. Users who are not part of the beta program can ensure they don’t miss out on any new updates downloading the latest available version.

This new functionality further demonstrates WhatsApp’s commitment to continuously improving its platform and introducing features that are popular among users. By incorporating features from its competitors, such as Telegram, WhatsApp aims to offer a comprehensive messaging experience that meets the needs and preferences of its diverse user base.

Sources:

– WABetaInfo