The Impact of WhatsApp on the Spread of “Fear Speech” in India

WhatsApp has become the largest carrier of what is now known as “fear speech” in India, with a user base of 487 million and a user growth rate of 16.6% annually. This has contributed to the increasing communal violence in the country.

A study conducted scholars from IIT Kargapur and MIT in the USA highlights the challenges posed WhatsApp when it comes to content moderation. Unlike platforms like Twitter and Facebook, WhatsApp is an end-to-end encrypted platform where messages can only be seen the end users. This makes it easier for harmful content to spread unchecked.

The scholars have defined “fear speech” as an expression aimed at instilling existential fear of a target ethnic or religious group. This form of speech generates fear highlighting harmful past or present actions of the target group or portraying their traditions in a negative light. While it cannot be directly proven that “fear speech” causes violence, it does lower the threshold to violence.

The scholars collected data from over 5,000 WhatsApp groups, comprising more than 2 million posts, to understand the prevalence and dynamics of fear speech. They manually curated a dataset of 27,000 posts, out of which 8,000 were classified as fear speech. This dataset will be made public after the completion of the review process.

The impact of fear speech on Indian society is significant. WhatsApp is known to be a vehicle for spreading hate and fear among communal groups, prompting internet bans in troubled areas. A recent report a US commission monitoring religious freedom globally identified India as one of the countries where religious minorities constantly face attacks, with most conflicts occurring between Hindus and Muslims.

With upcoming state and general elections, it is crucial for the Election Commission of India to address the issue of fear speech. While technological solutions to identify fear speech may take time to develop, regulation of such WhatsApp groups is necessary to ensure free and fair elections in the country, which prides itself as the “mother of democracy.”

