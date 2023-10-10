Introducing WhatsApp’s New Feature: Secret Code

WhatsApp has recently introduced a new feature called “Secret Code” to enhance the privacy of personal chats for its users. This new feature aims to provide an additional layer of security allowing users to set a password to unlock and access their personal chats, ensuring that only they can view the messages even if someone else opens the app on their device.

By using the Secret Code feature, users can lock their personal chats entering a unique code. Once locked, these chats can only be accessed entering the Secret Code in the search bar of the WhatsApp application. The code can be any combination of letters, numbers, or even emojis, making it customizable and easy to remember for the user.

This new feature is especially beneficial for users who share their devices with others or want to keep their personal conversations secure from prying eyes. With the Secret Code, users can have peace of mind knowing that their private chats will remain hidden and protected.

It is important to note that the Secret Code feature is currently available in beta for some users. However, WhatsApp is expected to roll out this feature to all users in the near future, providing everyone with the opportunity to enhance the privacy and security of their personal conversations.

Overall, the introduction of WhatsApp’s Secret Code feature is a welcome addition that allows users to have greater control over the security and privacy of their personal chats, ensuring that their conversations remain confidential.

