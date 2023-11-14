WhatsApp Introduces Voice Chats for Group Calls

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, has recently launched a new feature for group calls. The voice chats feature is specifically designed for group calls, offering a convenient solution for users. Both Android and iPhone users can now enjoy this feature as WhatsApp has rolled it out. But how does this feature work?

Unlike regular group calls, WhatsApp group calls come with a notification and a ringtone for all members of the group. This ensures that when a group call is initiated, everyone is alerted and can join in. This provides a seamless experience for participants who can easily check the voice chats feature to engage in the conversation. With WhatsApp group calls, there are no disruptive ring sounds, as members receive only silent notifications on their screens. This allows participants to focus and join in at their convenience, even after the call has started.

Moreover, the voice chats in groups are limited to 60 minutes in the evening. After that, the call automatically ends. Participants who have joined the call can only listen to the conversation, and they can also view the profiles of others who have joined. Additionally, the end-to-end encryption is also present in voice chats, ensuring the privacy and security of conversations. Simply click the microphone icon on the top right corner to start a voice chat in the group chat page.

Currently, this feature is available to 33 percent of the WhatsApp groups with active users, and soon it will be rolled out to all users. With this new feature, WhatsApp enhances the group calling experience and provides a convenient way for group members to engage in conversations.