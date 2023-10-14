WhatsApp introduces new privacy feature to protect user IP addresses during calls

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging app, has always placed great importance on user privacy. It regularly introduces safety features to enhance privacy. Currently, it is testing a new feature that further protects the privacy of voice and video calls. This feature enables the option to route calls through a separate server, thereby preventing other users from seeing the IP address of the caller. The IP address is a unique identifier that reveals a device’s location on the internet. By concealing the caller’s IP address, WhatsApp ensures that only the WhatsApp server IP address is visible, keeping the user’s actual IP address hidden.

To enable this feature, users need to go to the privacy settings in WhatsApp and select the option “Protect IP address during calls”. This feature enhances the security of calls establishing a connection to servers first before connecting directly with the other user. As a result, it becomes impossible for anyone to track the user’s IP address during the call. The user’s online activity can be kept private and untraceable.

WhatsApp is currently testing this feature on its Android and iOS devices. The feature has recently been spotted in the WhatsApp beta update 23.20.1.73 for iOS. It is expected to be rolled out to all users once testing is complete.

This new feature provides an extra layer of privacy for users who are concerned about their confidentiality during calls. By opting for this feature, users can ensure that their identity, location, and other details remain concealed from others and even potential hackers. Protecting IP addresses not only safeguards personal information but also helps prevent unwanted spam and unauthorized access. This feature offers users the option to keep their conversations private and secure, making it a valuable addition to WhatsApp’s privacy settings.

