WhatsApp Launches Multi-Account Feature on Android

WhatsApp has announced a new feature for Android users that allows them to manage two accounts on a single app. This means that users can now separate their personal and professional or business accounts without the need for third-party or fake apps. Previously, users could only use one WhatsApp account on a single phone.

To create two accounts, users need to follow these steps:

1. Open the WhatsApp app and click on the three dots in the upper-right corner.

2. Tap on Settings and select the Accounts option.

3. Click on Add Account and follow the instructions.

4. The second account will be accessible clicking on the three dots again and switching between accounts.

This new feature has been highly anticipated and is now available for Android users. It provides convenience for individuals who have personal and professional needs or for businesses that communicate with customers through WhatsApp. Having two separate accounts on one phone eliminates the need for dual SIM support.

WhatsApp has been testing this feature for several months, and it has finally been officially announced. Users can now easily manage multiple accounts on WhatsApp without any hassle.

Overall, this new multi-account feature on WhatsApp for Android provides a convenient and efficient way for users to handle different aspects of their lives on a single app.

Sources:

– P. Sudhakar, ABP Live

– Satvik Khare, The Indian Express