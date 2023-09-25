WhatsApp updates its features

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, has introduced new features to cater to the needs of its users. These updates focus on providing security enhancements for users of Android, iOS, and the web version. At the same time, WhatsApp has announced that it will no longer support older operating systems on devices. The latest version, WhatsApp, is supported on devices running Android 4.1 OS and higher, which was made available starting October 24th.

This update, however, means that older devices will no longer be able to receive the new features. This is a common practice among technology companies. Nonetheless, it is important to note that WhatsApp services will continue to be available on devices running Android OS 5.0, iOS 12, and KaiOS 2.5.0 (Jio phones) or later.

In light of this update, it is recommended for users with older devices to consider upgrading to a newer device to continue using WhatsApp. By doing so, they will be able to enjoy the full range of features that WhatsApp has to offer. For those who are still using older devices, the messaging service will still function, but they may not receive future updates and features.

It’s important to stay updated with the latest versions of apps, as they often come with security improvements and new features. So, if your device is compatible with the latest version of WhatsApp, it’s advisable to update your phone to enjoy the benefits that come with it.

