WhatsApp Users Can No Longer Save Unlimited Chat History on Google

Image Credit: Envato

Nov 21st, 2023 – In a recent announcement, WhatsApp has revealed a significant change for its users. Starting soon, WhatsApp users will no longer be able to save unlimited chat history on Google. According to information provided on Google’s support page, WhatsApp is implementing a new rule where chat history will not be saved on Google.

This change signifies a shift in the way WhatsApp users can store their chat history. Instead of relying on unlimited storage on Google Drive, users will now have to purchase cloud storage from Google. This means those who frequently backup their chat history may need to consider this new requirement.

Although WhatsApp backup is one of the most popular features of the app, this change may affect a large number of users who heavily rely on it. With the new update, it is important for Android users to take note that it will be rolled out in December 2023. After thorough testing, the stable version of the update will be announced.

Once this update is available in stable version, it will be launched for Android phones in the upcoming year. For Android users who enable WhatsApp backup, they will be provided with 15GB of storage along with their personal account, with no additional charges.

FAQ:

1. Can I still save my chat history on Google?

No, WhatsApp is introducing a new rule where chat history will no longer be saved on Google.

2. What do I need to do to continue backing up my chat history?

You will need to purchase cloud storage from Google to continue backing up your chat history.

3. When will the update be available for Android users?

The update will be rolled out in December 2023 and will be available for Android phones in the following year.