How to Disable WhatsApp Channel Feature

WhatsApp frequently introduces new features, and recently the Channel feature has been added to the app. This allows users to connect with their favorite celebrities. However, there are many who do not like this update at all. They prefer to keep their WhatsApp private and do not want to receive any kind of updates from others. With this feature, the status bar looks different than before, as you can no longer see all statuses in one line. If you want to get rid of the Channel update, there is an easy way to do it.

To disable the Channel feature, the first thing you need to do is to back up your chats. Delete WhatsApp and then re-download it. Alternatively, you can go to the Updates tab in the update section. Click on the “View Updates” option. This will start showing your status at the top and the channels below. In other words, you won’t be able to see them at the top. This whole feature will move down and your WhatsApp will look the same as before. However, before deleting the app, you can try this method once. If it doesn’t work, then delete and re-download it.

How to Use WhatsApp Channel

To use this feature, you first need to update your WhatsApp app to the latest version. The feature is available for both Android and iOS, so you can easily get the update.

Then, open WhatsApp on your phone. You will see the “Updates” tab at the top of the screen. Tap on it to see a list of multiple channels and choose which ones you want to follow.

To follow a channel, you need to tap on the “+” button next to the channel name. If you want to see the profile, just tap on the name of the channel.

