How to Book Delhi Metro Tickets on WhatsApp

Booking metro tickets can sometimes be a hassle, especially when you have to stand in long queues. However, thanks to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), there is now an easy and convenient way to book metro tickets using WhatsApp.

Previously, this service was only available for select metro lines, but now it has been extended to all Delhi-NCR metro lines. By booking a ticket through WhatsApp, you will receive a QR code-based metro ticket that can be used for travel.

To book Delhi Metro tickets on WhatsApp, follow these steps:

Step 1: Save the mobile number 9650855800 in your contacts. You will need to send a message to this number.

Step 2: Open the chat window of the saved number and send a message saying “Hi”.

Step 3: Choose your preferred language – Hindi or English.

Step 4: You will be provided with several options, tap on “Buy Ticket”.

Step 5: Next, you will be given the option to tap on “Click Here”. This will open a webpage.

Step 6: Select the starting and destination metro stations. Then, choose the number of tickets you want to book.

Step 7: Once all the details are selected, tap on “Continue”.

Step 8: On the next screen, you will see the details of the metro ticket and the payment options.

Step 9: Debit and credit card users can choose “Pay with Other Modes,” while UPI users can select “Pay with UPI”.

Step 10: After making the payment, you will be redirected to the WhatsApp chat. Tap on the “Pay now” button.

Step 11: Complete the payment, and a QR code for the metro ticket will be generated in a form.

Booking Delhi Metro tickets through WhatsApp is a convenient and time-saving option, allowing you to avoid long queues and travel hassle-free.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Can I book Delhi Metro tickets on WhatsApp for all metro lines?

A: Yes, you can now book tickets for all Delhi-NCR metro lines using WhatsApp.

Q: What do I need to do to book tickets on WhatsApp?

A: Save the mobile number 9650855800 in your contacts and send a message saying “Hi” to start the booking process.

Q: What payment options are available for booking metro tickets?

A: You can choose to pay with debit/credit cards or UPI (Unified Payments Interface).