WhatsApp Introduces New Reply Bar Feature for Images, Videos, and GIFs

According to a recent online report, WhatsApp is introducing a new reply bar feature that allows users to quickly reply to images, videos, and GIFs. The feature is currently available for beta testers and requires the installation of the latest update, version 2.23.20.20.

The new reply bar feature provides users with the ability to instantly react to media within a conversation without needing to switch screens. To check if the reply bar is available for their WhatsApp account, users simply need to open any image, video, or GIF and the reply bar should appear.

This new feature enhances the user experience allowing for immediate engagement with media content within chats. It saves users the hassle of switching back and forth between screens and enables them to provide quick reactions within the conversation itself.

In addition to this new feature, it has been revealed that WhatsApp will stop working on older smartphones after October 24. This includes 18 devices from brands such as Samsung and LG, which are not running on Android OS 5.0 or higher.

Before discontinuing support, WhatsApp will send a notification to users informing them that their device’s operating system is no longer supported.

Overall, the introduction of the reply bar feature and the discontinuation of support for older smartphones reflect WhatsApp’s commitment to continuously improving its platform and ensuring the best user experience for its millions of users worldwide.

Sources:

– WABetaInfo