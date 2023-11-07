WhatsApp Users Warned About Phone Number Transfer Vulnerability

WhatsApp users across the country are being warned about a vulnerability that allows telecom companies to transfer their phone numbers to another user. The Supreme Court recently heard a petition related to WhatsApp and highlighted the issue of telecom companies having the ability to transfer numbers from one user to another. The court’s decision in this case also mentioned that if a user does not recharge their number for an extended period of time, the telecom company has the right to transfer that number to someone else. This situation could potentially cause inconvenience to millions of WhatsApp users in the country.

In today’s digital age, where people often have multiple phone numbers for different purposes, such as using one number for WhatsApp and another for regular calls, this vulnerability poses a significant risk. Users may unknowingly find their numbers transferred to someone else without any recourse or ability to prevent it.

Supreme Court has also cautioned WhatsApp users to be mindful of the misuse of their mobile numbers and personal data. With the increasing instances of data leaks, it is crucial for users to take responsibility for protecting their own data. One recommended step is to regularly delete personal data from their phones, especially sensitive or important information.

It is essential for everyone to be proactive in safeguarding their privacy and taking measures to prevent any potential data breaches. By staying vigilant and regularly deleting important data, individuals can reduce the chances of falling victim to such vulnerabilities. Remember, the responsibility of protecting your personal data lies primarily with you.

