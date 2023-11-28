Whatsapp’s Latest Update Brings View Once Option to Desktop and Web Versions

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app used people around the world, has recently introduced a new feature that allows users to send photos and videos with the “view once” option on the desktop and web versions. This feature was previously available but was removed due to security reasons. However, the company has now brought it back, providing users with more control over their shared media.

The “view once” option was initially introduced with the Disappearing Messages feature, which allowed users to delete sent messages within a specified time frame. Now, users can enjoy the same functionality with photos and videos in their chats.

This feature is currently available for Android and iOS users, and it is recommended to ensure that you have the latest version of the app installed to access this option. Once updated, you will be able to share media with the view once option, providing recipients the opportunity to view the content only once before it disappears.

FAQ:

1. What is the “view once” option on WhatsApp?

The “view once” option on WhatsApp allows users to send photos and videos that can only be viewed once the recipient before they disappear.

2. Why was the view once feature removed in the past?

The view once feature was previously removed due to security reasons. However, WhatsApp has now reintroduced it, ensuring necessary safeguards are in place.

3. Is the view once option available on all devices?

Currently, the view once option is available on Android and iOS devices for both the desktop and web versions of WhatsApp.

4. Can I choose not to use the view once option when sharing media?

Yes, users have the choice to enable or disable the view once option when sharing media. Simply select the option that suits your preferences before sending the content.

5. Can I view a photo or video again after choosing the view once option?

No, once a photo or video is viewed using the view once option, it will disappear and cannot be viewed again.

With the latest update, WhatsApp continues to enhance its platform with new features, offering users more control and privacy over their shared media. So, make sure to update your app and enjoy the view once option on the desktop and web versions of WhatsApp.