New WhatsApp Feature Provides Convenient Access to AI Chatbot

WhatsApp, a popular instant messaging app with millions of users worldwide, has introduced a new feature that allows users to access the benefits of AI directly within the chat box. The upcoming feature, as reported WABetaInfo, includes a shortcut button in the chat box that provides quick access to the AI Chatbot. Currently, this feature is only available for WhatsApp beta users.

The announcement of this new feature coincided with Meta Connect 2023, where Meta, the parent company of Facebook, revealed its plans to introduce an AI chatbot for WhatsApp. WABetaInfo informed that testing for this feature has already started.

The new AI chatbot button will be located at the top of WhatsApp’s chat section, making it easily accessible for users. This feature aims to simplify the process of interacting with the AI Chatbot, allowing users to fulfill various tasks based on their needs.

During Meta Connect 2023, Mark Zuckerberg unveiled the latest AI chatbot, which is equipped with numerous features that can prove useful for users. This chatbot has been designed with the intention of assisting users and will operate similarly to ChatGPT, Bard, and Bing.

In addition, WhatsApp has entered into a collaboration with Microsoft’s Bing Chat. This partnership aims to enhance Meta’s AI chatbot utilizing the capabilities of Bing Chat. The collaboration will also provide users with additional tools such as MidJourney and Bing Image Creator for generating photos. It is important to note that these services will be available for free.

With the introduction of this new feature, WhatsApp users can expect a more seamless and convenient experience, leveraging the power of AI to enhance their messaging interactions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the new feature introduced WhatsApp?

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that allows users to access the benefits of AI within the chat box. It includes a shortcut button for quick access to the AI Chatbot.

2. When will this feature be available?

This feature is currently only available for WhatsApp beta users.

3. How does the AI chatbot button work?

The AI chatbot button will be located at the top of the chat section in WhatsApp, providing easy access to the AI Chatbot. Users can interact with the chatbot to fulfill various tasks.

4. What other features does the AI chatbot have?

The AI chatbot is equipped with numerous features designed to assist users. It operates similarly to other AI chatbots such as ChatGPT, Bard, and Bing.

5. What is the collaboration between WhatsApp and Microsoft’s Bing Chat?

WhatsApp has partnered with Microsoft’s Bing Chat to enhance the capabilities of its AI chatbot. The collaboration will provide additional tools for users, including MidJourney and Bing Image Creator, for generating photos.

Sources: WABetaInfo