WhatsApp Update: New Features Aimed at User Privacy

WhatsApp, a popular messaging app used over 3 billion people worldwide, is consistently providing updates to ensure user privacy. The app offers several features related to privacy, which can be accessed through the “Check privacy tools” option in the privacy settings of the app.

To enhance user privacy, WhatsApp is currently working on a feature called “Protect IP Address in Call.” With this feature enabled, WhatsApp calls will be routed through the company’s servers, preventing anyone from tracing your location or IP address. While this may slightly affect call quality, it significantly enhances user privacy. Currently, the feature is being tested and is available to some Android beta and iOS testers. The details regarding this new feature were shared the website wabetainfo, which closely follows WhatsApp’s development.

If you want to be the first to access all the latest features of WhatsApp, you can enroll in the company’s beta program.

WhatsApp to Introduce New User Interface Design

WhatsApp is working on a major update that will change the user interface (UI) on Android devices. The current UI design has the chat, status, and call options at the top of the screen, but the upcoming update will shift these options to the bottom. In the new update, users will find the chat, status, community, and call options at the bottom, similar to the layout on iOS devices. Additionally, the company is planning to make the logos appear in a lighter green shade, keeping them at the top of the screen for easy access.

