WhatsApp Introduces Self-Destructing Audio Messages, Prioritizing User Privacy

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, continues to unveil new features that prioritize user privacy. In a recent announcement, WhatsApp revealed a new feature called “self-destructing audio messages,” which automatically disappear after being listened to once. This feature is currently being tested on the beta version and will be rolled out to all users in the coming days.

With the introduction of self-destructing audio messages, WhatsApp aims to enhance the privacy of audio communications. While the app already allows users to share photos and videos that disappear after viewing, this new feature will now extend to audio messages as well.

According to reports from WABetaInfo, once the self-destructing audio messages feature is available on both Android and iOS versions of WhatsApp, users will be able to effortlessly utilize it. Any audio message listened to will automatically delete itself, similar to how the View Once feature works for photos and videos.

Screenshots shared a publication reveal that users will see the voice message displayed with a ‘1’ button. Tapping on this button will play the voice message, and once the audio finishes, it will disappear. This functionality is similar to the self-destructing feature already present for viewing photos and videos.

Upon successful completion of initial testing, WhatsApp’s parent platform, Facebook, can roll out this feature to all users in the stable version.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Can self-destructing audio messages be sent to group chats?

Yes, self-destructing audio messages can be sent to both individual chats and group chats.

2. Can I retrieve a self-destructing audio message after it has disappeared?

No, once a self-destructing audio message is played and disappears, it cannot be retrieved or listened to again.

3. Can I disable the self-destructing feature for audio messages?

No, the self-destructing feature is automatically enabled for audio messages and cannot be disabled.

4. Are self-destructing audio messages encrypted?

Yes, like all messages on WhatsApp, self-destructing audio messages are end-to-end encrypted, ensuring the privacy and security of users’ conversations.

