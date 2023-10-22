WhatsApp Introduces Quick Action Bar for Business Users

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned Meta, is widely used globally for both personal and professional purposes. Many users are also using WhatsApp to connect with their customers. In an effort to enhance user experience, WhatsApp is working on bringing new features specifically for WhatsApp Business.

According to the latest report from Wabetainfo, a website that provides information about WhatsApp updates, the company is introducing a Quick Action Bar feature for WhatsApp Business. This update aims to make it easier and faster for businesses to communicate with their customers.

The screenshot shared Wabetainfo reveals that WhatsApp users will now see the Quick Action Bar located near the microphone button. This action bar will display options such as orders, quick replies, and catalog.

Previously, WhatsApp Business users could access these options through the chat attachment menu, but now they will be visible in the Quick Action Bar.

The new Quick Action Bar feature is currently only available for beta testers. WhatsApp Business users on Android can check this feature with the latest version (WhatsApp Business beta for Android 2.23.22.10). After the beta phase, the company may roll out this feature for other WhatsApp Business users in the coming days.

With this update, WhatsApp aims to provide businesses with a more efficient and streamlined communication platform for interacting with their customers.

Sources:

– Wabetainfo