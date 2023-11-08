WhatsApp Introduces New Feature to Search Messages Date

WhatsApp has developed a new feature that allows users to search for specific messages based on their dates. The feature is currently being tested on the beta version of WhatsApp Web and will be released to all users after successful beta testing.

To utilize this feature, users will need to open any chat and click on the search bar. A calendar icon will then appear, allowing users to select the desired date to search for messages.

Although WhatsApp has not announced an official release date for this feature, it is expected to be available to all users in the near future.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How can I search for messages date on WhatsApp?

A: To search for messages date, open any chat and click on the search bar. Once the calendar icon appears, select the desired date.

Q: When will this feature be available to all WhatsApp users?

A: While WhatsApp has not specified an exact date, it is anticipated that the feature will be released to all users soon.

Q: Are there any other recent updates to WhatsApp’s features?

A: Yes, WhatsApp recently expanded the number of participants in group video calls. Users can now include up to 32 participants in group video calls, which was previously limited to 15 users. This feature is currently available for iOS users and will be rolled out to Android users in the future.

