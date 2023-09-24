How to Read Deleted WhatsApp Messages on Android

If you have ever been frustrated someone deleting a message on WhatsApp before you could read it, fret no more. We are here to tell you a method through which you can read deleted WhatsApp messages.

The first method is to regularly backup your chats. To do this, go to WhatsApp Settings > Chats > Chat Backup and search for the backup that contains the deleted message. However, this method can be cumbersome as it requires uninstalling and reinstalling the app to restore the backup.

An easier method is available for Android 11 users. By checking the notification history, you can read deleted WhatsApp messages.

Go to ‘Settings’ on your device. Scroll and tap on ‘Apps and Notification’. Select ‘Notification’. Tap on ‘Notification History’. Toggle the button that appears next to activate it.

Once the notification history is turned on, you will be able to see the notifications of WhatsApp messages even if they have been deleted.

WhatsApp is also soon introducing a new feature. According to a report WABetaInfo, Android beta users are receiving an update with version 2.23.20.6 that allows them to reply to channel updates on WhatsApp. However, this feature is not yet available for all users.

Sources:

– Source article received from user

Definitions:

– WhatsApp: The world’s most popular social media platform for instant messaging and video calls. Definition source: user’s knowledge.