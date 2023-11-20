WhatsApp Upgrades Status Feature: New Categories for Easier Status Checking

In a recent update, popular chat app WhatsApp is introducing a new feature that will make it easier for users to check their contacts’ statuses. According to a report Wabetainfo, a website known for tracking WhatsApp updates, users will now see contact statuses categorized into four different sections.

The All category will display all the statuses of a user’s contacts, allowing them to easily browse through them. If a user prefers a more specific categorization, they can choose from the other three categories. The Recent category will show the statuses that have been recently updated, allowing users to catch up on the latest updates. The Viewed category will display statuses that the user has already seen, and the Muted category will show statuses that have been muted.

This new update aims to enhance user experience providing a more organized and easily accessible way to view statuses. Instead of scrolling through a long list of contacts and statuses, users can now quickly navigate through different categories based on their preferences.

At present, the filter status update feature is only available for Android beta users who have installed version 2.23.25.3 from the Google Play Store. However, it is expected that this feature will be rolled out to all WhatsApp users in the coming days.

With this upgrade, WhatsApp continues to innovate its status feature, offering users a more tailored and efficient messaging experience.

