WhatsApp Introduces Alternate Profile Feature for User Privacy

WhatsApp is set to launch a new feature called Alternate Profile that will allow users to maintain their privacy while sharing their profiles with unknown individuals. With the help of this upcoming feature, WhatsApp users can create an extra profile and share it with others.

Creating an Alternate profile on WhatsApp will be a simple task. According to details shared Wabetainfo, the feature includes an option for Alternate Profile, along with an edit button.

FAQ:

How can I create an Alternate profile?

Creating an Alternate profile on WhatsApp is a straightforward process. Take a look at the screenshots shared Wabetainfo for details.

What can I change in the Alternate profile?

According to the screenshots shared Wabetainfo, you can use an Alternate photo and name if you want to limit your original profile visibility. However, it is not yet confirmed whether the option to change the bio will be available.

The Alternate Profile feature is expected to provide users with the ability to hide their original profiles from unknown individuals. Users can choose to display a different name, add a secondary name, or even use an alternative photo in their Alternate profile.

However, it’s important to note that this feature could also be misused some individuals to deceive others or manipulate their perception.

It is commendable that WhatsApp is continuously working towards enhancing user privacy and security. However, it’s up to individual users to be cautious and responsible while using such features and ensure they are utilized in a positive and ethical manner.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on the details shared Wabetainfo and is subject to change as per WhatsApp’s development and release schedule.

Sources:

Wabetainfo