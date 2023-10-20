Upcoming Features on WhatsApp: Redesigned UI, Multi-Account Switch, Self-Destructing Voice Messages, Audio-Video Message Switch, Search Messages Date

WhatsApp continues to be the most widely used instant messaging platform globally. The company regularly introduces new features to enhance user experience. The best part is that we get information about upcoming features in advance, thanks to the testing done on the beta version before releasing them on the stable version.

One of the upcoming features is the redesigned WhatsApp UI. Although the company has announced its rollout, it hasn’t reached all users yet. After this update, users will notice several changes in the WhatsApp UI, especially the relocation of the navigation menu. While this change is not new for iOS users, as the WhatsApp UI on iOS already follows this layout, it has been released for Android users now.

Another upcoming feature is the multi-account switch, which will allow users to use two WhatsApp accounts on the same phone without the need for a clone app. Mark Zuckerberg himself announced this feature, and we hope the company will release it soon.

WhatsApp already introduced the “View Once” feature for photos, allowing users to send photos that can only be viewed once. Soon, this feature will also be available for voice notes, meaning recipients will only be able to listen to the voice note once.

WhatsApp recently added the option to send video messages, and soon users may also have the option to switch between audio and video messages. This feature has been spotted on the beta version.

Lastly, WhatsApp may add an update to the message search feature, allowing users to search messages date. Users will see a search bar along with a calendar, which will enable them to choose a specific date and view messages from that day. This feature has been spotted on the web version, but there is no information on when it will be added to the stable version.

These upcoming features on WhatsApp will further enhance the messaging experience for users across the globe, and we look forward to their release.

Sources:

– WhatsApp: A messaging platform with continuous updates (source article)