Unlocking New Ways to React to WhatsApp Status Updates

Have you ever wondered if there was a way to react to someone’s WhatsApp status updates? Well, you’re in luck! WhatsApp recently introduced a feature that allows users to reply to status updates with their own avatar. Previously, avatars could only be used for profile pictures and messaging purposes.

To react to a status update, simply follow these steps:

1. Open WhatsApp.

2. Click on the “Updates” tab.

3. You will see the status updates of your contacts. Tap on any status update.

4. Swipe up on the screen to bring up your avatar.

5. Once you swipe up, you will see six different avatars on the screen.

6. Tap on one of the avatars to send a reply to the status update.

WhatsApp provides users with various animated reactions that can appear differently on different devices. However, it is important to note that only a limited number of avatars are available for use when replying to status updates.

In addition to replying to status updates, you can also check various other avatar reactions on a contact’s chat page. By clicking on the smiley emoji, you will have access to options such as GIFs, avatars, stickers, and more. Clicking on your avatar will allow you to choose from categories such as Happy, Love, Sad or Angry, Greeting, Reaction, and Celebrating.

With this new feature, WhatsApp users can now interact with their friends’ status updates in a more fun and engaging way. So go ahead and unlock new ways to react to WhatsApp status updates with your own avatar!

