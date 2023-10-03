WhatsApp Bans Over 7.4 Million Accounts in India in August

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned Meta, has banned over 7.4 million accounts in India. These account bans were implemented in August under the IT Rules 2021.

The company releases a monthly compliance report which details the number of account bans. According to the latest report, WhatsApp has banned 7,420,748 accounts in India between August 1 and August 31. Out of these, 3,506,905 accounts were banned proactively.

In addition to account bans, WhatsApp received 14,767 complaint reports in August. Action was taken on 71 of these reports. The company also received an order from the Grievance Redressal Committee, which resulted in further action being taken.

Under the new IT Rules 2021, social media platforms with a large user base are required to share monthly compliance reports. These reports disclose the number of reports acted upon based on user complaints. The report is shared not only WhatsApp, but also Facebook and Instagram.

