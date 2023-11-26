WhatsApp introduces new View Once feature on desktop app

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps used millions of people worldwide. While it is primarily used on Android and iOS devices, it can also be accessed via desktop. And now, there is a new update that could enhance your privacy when using WhatsApp on your PC.

The old feature that was removed from WhatsApp has made a comeback, allowing users to take better control of their privacy on the desktop app. According to a recent report Wabetainfo, the View Once setting can now be used when sending photos and videos on WhatsApp Desktop.

The company has begun rolling out this feature, even though there were previous reports of it being removed from the desktop app. However, it is now available for use with the desktop app, exactly one year later.

What is the View Once WhatsApp setting? The View Once setting allows you to click on the half-circle icon located on the right side of the emoji before sending photos/videos on the desktop app.

Once the View Once setting is enabled, the sent photo/video can only be opened once. This ensures that the media is not saved without your consent, making it perfect for sending sensitive or time-sensitive content.

Which users can utilize this feature? The View Once setting can be used with Windows, macOS, and Linux devices. If you have not received this setting on your PC even after updating to the latest version, you may have to wait a few more days as WhatsApp gradually rolls out the feature to all users.

WhatsApp is currently in the process of rolling out this feature, so it may take some time for the View Once setting to reach all users.

FAQ

Q: Is the View Once setting available on WhatsApp’s desktop app?

A: Yes, the View Once setting is now available on WhatsApp’s desktop app, allowing users to send photos and videos with the expiry feature.

Q: Can the View Once feature be used on all devices?

A: The View Once feature can be used on Windows, macOS, and Linux devices. However, it may take some time to reach all users after updating to the latest version.

Q: How does the View Once feature work?

A: Once the View Once setting is enabled, the recipient can only open the sent photo/video once before it disappears. This ensures added privacy and prevents the media from being saved without consent.