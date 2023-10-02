How to Stay Safe from WhatsApp Scams

Scams are increasing rapidly with the growing use of the internet in India. Scammers are constantly finding new ways to deceive people. One of the easiest and most popular methods is through WhatsApp calls, where scammers obtain your banking details and make you a victim of fraud.

To protect yourself from WhatsApp scams, follow the suggestions below:

1. Be cautious of unsolicited calls: When receiving calls from unknown numbers on WhatsApp, exercise extra caution.

2. Verify the identity: Always confirm the identity of the caller before sharing any personal or financial information.

3. Beware of pushy individuals: Scammers often create a sense of urgency to quickly obtain information from you. Be cautious of such individuals and avoid rushing into any transactions.

4. Avoid clicking suspicious links: Avoid clicking on links shared unknown contacts, as they may lead to fraudulent websites.

5. Enable two-factor authentication (2FA): By enabling 2FA on WhatsApp, you can add an extra layer of security, making it difficult for scammers to access your account.

If you encounter a WhatsApp scam, here’s what you should do:

– End the conversation immediately: Close the chat or end the call to stop further communication.

– Do not respond to messages: Avoid responding to any requests, such as transferring money, in any situation.

– Block and report the number: Block the user from contacting you and report the incident to WhatsApp.

By following these precautions, you can protect yourself from falling victim to WhatsApp scams and ensure your online safety.

