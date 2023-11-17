New Feature in WhatsApp: Checking Contact Status with Chat

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, is constantly introducing new features to enhance the user experience. In a recent update, WhatsApp has added a voice chat feature for large groups. But that’s not all, the company is planning to introduce yet another exciting feature.

According to a report wabetainfo, a website that closely tracks WhatsApp updates, users will soon be able to check the status updates of their contacts while chatting. The report includes a screenshot that shows a ring icon next to the profile status update on the chat page.

By tapping on the ring, users will be able to view the status of their contacts. Currently, there are two ways to check a contact’s status: either visiting the Updates tab or tapping on the ring icon on their profile in the contact or chat list. However, with the upcoming feature, checking status will become even easier and more convenient.

FAQ:

Q: How can I check the status of a contact on WhatsApp?

A: Currently, you can check a contact’s status visiting the Updates tab or tapping on the ring icon on their profile in the contact or chat list. However, a new feature will soon allow you to check the status while chatting.

Q: Which users can access this new feature?

A: The new feature is currently available for WhatsApp beta users on Android. Other users can expect to have access to this feature in the coming days.

WhatsApp continues to innovate and introduce new features to enhance its users’ messaging experience. With the ability to check contact status during chats, users will have more convenient access to the latest updates from their contacts. Stay tuned for more exciting features from WhatsApp in the future.

Source: [wabetainfo.com](https://wabetainfo.com)