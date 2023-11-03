WhatsApp Restricts Accounts to Ensure User Safety, Bans 7.11 Million in September

In its relentless efforts to maintain user safety, WhatsApp has banned millions of accounts every month in India, including a staggering 7.11 million accounts in September alone. These accounts were banned in accordance with IT regulations. The messaging platform takes several steps to ensure the security of its users in India and releases a monthly report that includes details of banned accounts and other relevant information.

According to the safety report, Indian users are identified their numbers, which typically begin with the +91 code. The report specifies that between September 1, 2023, and September 30, 2023, these accounts were banned. Additionally, the user safety report provides information about user complaints and the actions taken in response to those complaints.

To tackle the issue, 10,442 users reported violations in September. These reports cover a range of issues, including 1,031 reports related to account support. There were also 7,396 reports appealing for account unbans, 1,518 reports related to other support matters, 370 reports linked to product support, and 127 safety-related reports.

WhatsApp prioritizes user safety and takes proactive measures every month to address violations and maintain a secure platform. In August, the platform banned 7.4 million accounts including 3.5 million accounts that were flagged due to user complaints.

WhatsApp isn’t the only social media platform taking such actions. All social media companies are required to issue grievance reports under IT regulations. WhatsApp continues to introduce new features to enhance user experience. Android users can expect a new user interface soon, along with a bottom navigation bar, similar to iOS. Additionally, the WhatsApp Channel feature has been recently added, allowing users to connect without exchanging numbers. The platform will soon introduce a multi-account feature, enabling users to manage multiple WhatsApp accounts on a single app.

