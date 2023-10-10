WhatsApp Introduces Secret Code Feature to Enhance User Privacy

WhatsApp is constantly updating its app to improve user privacy. To further enhance the security of your chats, the company is working on a feature called ‘Secret Code’ that will keep your hidden chats safe. With the help of this code, you will be able to access your chats. The information about this feature has been shared the website Wabetainfo, which keeps a close eye on WhatsApp’s developments. Currently, this feature is available for Android beta testers, but in the coming times, the company may make it live for everyone.

WhatsApp had previously introduced the option of ‘Chat Lock’ to lock chats. With the help of the new Secret Code feature, you will be able to find your locked folders using an emoji in the app and also access them on linked devices. In other words, as soon as you enter the emoji or word you have set in the app’s search bar, you will start seeing your locked chats. With this feature, you will be able to keep your chats secure on linked devices as well. Currently, locked chats can only be accessed on the primary device, and anyone can view them on linked devices.

After the new update, you will be able to keep your Saucy chats safe on linked devices as well. It should be noted that WhatsApp is continuously bringing new updates to the app to improve the user experience. The company has added various new features such as HD video and photo sharing, group calls with up to 32 people, voice notes in status, and more. In the near future, the company plans to introduce several more features in the app. Soon, you will also be able to see the username feature on WhatsApp.

Sources: Wabetainfo

Definitions:

– Secret Code: A feature on WhatsApp that allows users to keep their hidden chats safe using a specific code.

– Linked devices: Devices connected to the same WhatsApp account, allowing access to chats and other features across multiple devices.

Sources:

– Wabetainfo: a website that provides information on WhatsApp developments and updates.