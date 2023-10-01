WhatsApp is Testing a New Design

WhatsApp developers have recently provided their testers with the first access to a new version of the messaging app. According to the initial impressions from those who have seen the new design, it is clear that the messenger has undergone some changes in its appearance. The first screenshots of the updated messenger’s new design have already appeared online. The changes will affect both the light and dark themes of the program. The upcoming beta build, version 2.23.20.10, will include interface updates, new icons, and a refreshed overall look. Based on the screenshots, the messenger’s design will feature predominant shades of green.

Similar changes will also appear in the “Apple” version of the messenger, although the profile icon will remain in its original location, likely being the only difference between the Android and iOS versions. The release date for the new version of the messenger has not been disclosed, but it is already known that it will be available in the stable version and is expected to be released soon.

Source: [wabetainfo.com](https://wabetainfo.com)

