WhatsApp Introduces Voice Chat Feature for Large Groups

WhatsApp, the popular social networking platform, is set to launch a new voice chat feature for large groups of over 33 people worldwide in the coming weeks. The announcement was made the company, according to TechCrunch.

The voice chat feature in WhatsApp is similar to those found in other messaging platforms such as Discord, Telegram, and Slack. It allows users to initiate conversations without making individual phone calls. Group members can join the conversation through a pop-up window.

All voice chats on WhatsApp are protected end-to-end encryption, ensuring the security and privacy of participants. During the chat, users can also continue exchanging text messages within the messenger.

WhatsApp stated that the rollout of these voice chat capabilities will happen globally in the next few weeks.

This new feature WhatsApp opens up new possibilities for communication within large groups. It provides a convenient and efficient way for members to engage with each other without the need for individual calls. Additionally, the integration of text messaging within the voice chat enhances the overall user experience.

