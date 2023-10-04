WhatsApp Testing Text Formatting Feature in Messages

WhatsApp, the popular messenger app, is reportedly testing a new feature that allows users to format their text in messages. The feature will allow for the formatting of quotes as separate blocks and the ability to create bulleted or numbered lists. The new feature is currently available in the beta version of WhatsApp 2.23.21.3 for Android.

While this functionality is primarily aimed at WhatsApp channel owners, it will eventually be available to all users. This update will make messages more organized and visually appealing, allowing users to create shopping lists, daily plans, and more.

Interestingly, Telegram, another popular messaging app, has yet to introduce list and quote formatting. In Telegram, users can only manually create lists using specific symbols and italics for quotes.

The introduction of text formatting in WhatsApp is seen as a step towards enhancing the user experience and providing more options for expressing ideas and organizing information. This update will allow users to convey their messages clearly and effectively.

It is important to note that WhatsApp will stop working on certain smartphones starting in October. For more information, please click here.

In other news, Instagram is set to introduce a useful paid feature. To learn more, please click here.

Sources:

– Tengri Life

– WABetaInfo