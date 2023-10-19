WhatsApp Introduces Support for Multiple Accounts on One Device

WhatsApp users can now switch between multiple accounts on a single device without any additional hassle, thanks to a new feature introduced the developers. Previously, users had to constantly log out of the active account and log into another one, or even buy a second smartphone to use multiple accounts. However, these inconveniences are now a thing of the past.

To set up a second WhatsApp account, users will need a second phone number and SIM card, or a phone that supports multiple SIM cards or an eSIM. Once this is ready, they can navigate to the WhatsApp settings, click on the arrow next to their username, and select “Add Account.”

In terms of notification and privacy settings, users can configure them separately for each account. This means that different sounds can be assigned to different accounts, making it easier to distinguish which messages belong to which account.

It’s worth noting that a similar feature has been available on Telegram since at least 2017, although it is not limited to just two profiles.

The multi-account feature is already available in the WhatsApp update for both iOS and Android devices, although the rollout may take 1 to 3 days to reach all users.

In addition to this new feature, WhatsApp will be introducing other exciting updates in the future. This includes the ability to lock chats with a password and an analog of ChatGPT with Midjourney. Users will also be able to interact with and debate with bots, generate stickers and images directly within the messenger.

