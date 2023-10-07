WhatsApp Introduces Chat Lock Feature for Enhanced Security

WhatsApp, the world’s most popular messenger, has introduced a new feature that allows users to lock their chats with a password. The option was discovered in the latest beta version of WhatsApp.

Previously, the messenger had already added a feature to protect individual chats through native device lock, such as a password or biometrics. Now, the protection has been further strengthened.

The new version of WhatsApp allows users to add their own passcode or biometrics to locked conversations. This is considered to be a completely new level of conversation security, as even someone who has access to the smartphone will not be able to read the chats.

Additionally, the locked chats are displayed in a separate section, which can only be accessed entering the password.

Compared to its rival messenger, Telegram, which is extremely popular among Ukrainians, WhatsApp offers added options for securing chats, apart from completely blocking access to the app.

The new chat lock feature has been added to the beta version of WhatsApp and will be included in one of the upcoming updates for all users.

Sources: WABetaInfo

Last month, WhatsApp announced the global launch of channels, including in Ukraine. Unlike Telegram, WhatsApp channels are displayed in a separate tab, and users can search for the most interesting ones using filters. Other new features are also expected to be introduced soon, such as support for multiple accounts on one device and an analog of ChatGPT with Midjourney. Users will be able to ask questions and engage in conversations with bots, generate stickers and images directly within the messenger.

It is worth noting that WhatsApp will soon stop working on older smartphones. Although these devices are quite old, they still have millions of users.

Sources:

– WABetaInfo