WhatsApp Cancels Plans for Channels Service in Russia

WhatsApp has announced that it will not be launching its channels service (WA Channels) in Russia anytime soon. This news comes after threats of a potential ban from the Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) and the State Duma if the messenger app expanded its functionality to include the mass dissemination of information.

A representative from Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, stated that the product will not be available to users within Russia in the near future. However, in the coming weeks, the messenger app plans to offer the option for anyone outside of Russia to create their own channel.

The announcement follows the launch of WhatsApp’s channels feature, which allows subscribers to search for channels based on their country and view new, popular, and active channels. It is currently available in 150 countries.

The threats of banning WhatsApp in Russia arose from concerns over the potential appearance of “unfriendly channels with prohibited information.” Anton Gorelkin, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, also warned of the possibility of blocking WhatsApp in Russia.

With this decision to cancel plans for the channels service in Russia, WhatsApp aims to avoid potential conflicts and legal issues with Russian authorities. The messenger app continues to be widely used across the globe and offers a variety of features for its users.

Sources: The Moscow Times, Economic Truth