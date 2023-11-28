WhatsApp Brings Back Disappearing Photos and Videos on PC

WhatsApp has reintroduced a highly requested feature to its desktop and web versions of the app. Users can now send “view once” photos and videos, which were removed over a year ago due to security concerns. Previously, this feature was only available on the mobile client of WhatsApp.

To utilize this function, users simply need to click on a special button located to the left of the send button. Once the recipient opens and views the photo or video file, it will automatically be deleted. This new addition is already accessible in the latest version of the messaging app for Windows, macOS, and the web browser version.

The return of disappearing photos and videos follows recent updates to WhatsApp, such as the ability to hide IP addresses during calls. However, enabling these new security settings may impact the quality of the audio. Additionally, WhatsApp has recently introduced support for multiple accounts on a single device, a feature that has long been available on rival app Telegram.

In an upcoming update, WhatsApp will also introduce its own chatbot, a feature currently absent in most messaging apps. Users will be able to ask questions, engage in conversations, and generate stickers and images directly within the messaging platform through text inputs.

This reintroduction of disappearing media and forthcoming chatbot feature showcases WhatsApp’s commitment to enhancing user experience and privacy. With each update, the popular messaging app continues to offer new and innovative features that keep it ahead of the competition.

FAQ

1. What are “view once” photos and videos?

“View once” photos and videos are media files that users can send through WhatsApp and can only be seen the recipient once before they automatically disappear.

2. Can I use the disappearing photos and videos feature on WhatsApp Web and Desktop?

Yes, the feature has been reintroduced to WhatsApp Web and Desktop versions of the app. Users can now send disappearing photos and videos on these platforms.

3. Will enabling the new security settings for hiding IP addresses affect call quality?

Yes, enabling these new security settings may impact the quality of the audio during calls on WhatsApp.

4. When will WhatsApp introduce its own chatbot feature?

WhatsApp will introduce its own chatbot feature in an upcoming update, although an exact release date has not been specified.