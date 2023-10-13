A TikTok Video Causes Debate as Woman Refuses to Exit Car at The Cheesecake Factory

A recent TikTok video has gone viral, sparking a heated debate after a woman refused to get out of the car when her date took her to The Cheesecake Factory. The video, originally shared TikTok creator Monique Santos, has gained over 912,000 views and numerous comments.

In the video, the woman records herself as her date opens her car door at The Cheesecake Factory. However, instead of getting out, she expresses her dissatisfaction with the choice of venue, stating, “He got me at The Cheesecake Factory, y’all. I ain’t getting out of this car.” This prompts a struggle as the man tries to regain access to the car. The woman confronts her date about his choice, expressing her disdain for a chain restaurant as a first-date location and questioning why he would take someone who looks like her to such a place.

The debate intensifies as the man defends his decision, stating that he had initially planned to take her to a nicer restaurant but changed his mind due to her tardiness in getting ready. The woman insists that her appearance warrants special treatment and expects the man to “go all out” on the first date. Eventually, the man decides that their differing expectations make them incompatible and offers to drop her off at home, which she accepts.

Commenters on the video have expressed mixed opinions. Some criticize the woman, suggesting she may have taken relationship advice from an influencer that didn’t work out. Others commend the man for his communication and self-worth, with one person questioning, “What’s wrong with The Cheesecake Factory?” Some commenters also note that the woman’s outfit and appearance didn’t seem to align with her disdain for the restaurant choice.

Source: Eater, Hindustan Times