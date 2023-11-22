Newlywed Actress Hwang Bo-ra Announces Her Pregnancy

South Korean actress Hwang Bo-ra, known for her roles in popular series such as “What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim” and “Vagabond,” has recently announced her pregnancy. The actress, who got married to the CEO of an entertainment company last year, took to social media to share the joyful news with her fans and followers.

In a heartwarming post accompanied a photo, Hwang Bo-ra expressed her excitement and gratitude for the upcoming arrival of their baby. She emphasized the love she shares with her husband and the happiness she feels being able to become a mother. The actress also revealed that she never experienced such profound love until she discovered she was going to have a child.

As news of her pregnancy broke, fans and fellow celebrities flooded the comment section with their well wishes and congratulations. K-pop star Siwon Choi from Super Junior and Hwang Chan from 2 PM were among those who expressed their happiness and support for the actress.

Hwang Bo-ra’s marriage to the entertainment company CEO, who happens to be the brother of renowned actor Ha Jung Woo, was a momentous occasion for the couple. They had been in a relationship for a decade before tying the knot.

FAQ:

Q: What is Hwang Bo-ra known for?

A: Hwang Bo-ra is a South Korean actress known for her roles in various popular series and films.

Q: Who is Hwang Bo-ra married to?

A: Hwang Bo-ra is married to the CEO of an entertainment company and the brother of actor Ha Jung Woo.

Q: When did Hwang Bo-ra announce her pregnancy?

A: Hwang Bo-ra announced her pregnancy during her second trimester, approximately one year after her marriage.