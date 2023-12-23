The Rise of Personal Lighting in the Age of Social Media

The use of personal lighting in bedrooms has evolved significantly over the past decade, as social media has become a platform for self-expression. In the early 2010s, string lights were a popular choice, giving bedrooms a cozy and whimsical feel. However, with the rise of TikTok and other social media platforms, a new trend has emerged: colorful LED lights.

LED strip lights, ambient light projectors, and multicolored bulbs have become synonymous with the “TikTok look.” These lights are known for their ability to create vibrant and eye-catching visuals, making them perfect for social media content creation. As a result, the number of households in the United States using LED lighting as their primary source has grown from four percent in 2015 to 47 percent in 2020, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

One of the advantages of LED lighting is its digital control capabilities. Unlike traditional incandescent bulbs, LEDs can be controlled through software, allowing users to create and adjust lighting in a practically infinite range of colors. This versatility and affordability have made LED lights a popular choice among social media creators.

While LED lighting has been embraced many, it is important to note that the colored light aesthetic is more of a design choice than a functional one. Some experts warn that unnatural skin coloration caused colored lighting can be distracting and may indicate underlying health conditions. However, research suggests that colored lighting can have mental and physical health benefits, leading to its popularity and marketing.

In recent years, there has been a growing interest in diverse lighting setups, as seen in the viral trend on TikTok where users showcase alternative light fixtures in their homes. This trend goes beyond specific lighting products and reveals a desire for considered lighting choices. Many young internet users are seeking relief from the overwhelming screen lights creating warm and mixed lighting environments.

As we move toward the mid-2020s, the internet’s fascination with lighting shows no signs of slowing down. Technology-savvy individuals are eager to embrace the changing landscape of personal lighting, whether it’s through their smartphones, LED bulbs, accent lamps, or other innovative sources. The allure of personalized lighting in the age of social media is expected to continue for decades to come, as it provides a unique and creative way for individuals to express themselves in their personal spaces.