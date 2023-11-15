What’s Will Smith’s Son’s Name?

In the world of Hollywood, the Smith family is a household name. Will Smith, the renowned actor, and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith have raised two talented children who have also made their mark in the entertainment industry. While many people are familiar with Jaden Smith, the question often arises: what is the name of Will Smith’s other son?

The answer is simple: Will Smith’s other son is named Trey Smith. Born on November 11, 1992, Trey is the eldest son of Will Smith and his first wife, Sheree Zampino. Despite not being as widely known as his younger siblings, Trey has also dabbled in the entertainment industry, particularly as a DJ.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Will Smith’s son?

A: Will Smith has two sons. His eldest son is named Trey Smith, and his younger son is Jaden Smith.

Q: What is Trey Smith known for?

A: Trey Smith is known for his work as a DJ and music producer.

Q: Who is Trey Smith’s mother?

A: Trey Smith’s mother is Sheree Zampino, Will Smith’s first wife.

While Jaden Smith has gained significant attention for his acting career and unique fashion choices, Trey Smith has chosen a different path. He has primarily focused on his passion for music, showcasing his skills as a DJ at various events and venues. Trey has also collaborated with other artists, further establishing himself in the music industry.

Despite the spotlight often shining on Jaden and Willow Smith, Trey has maintained a relatively low-key presence in the media. However, he remains an important part of the Smith family and has a close relationship with his father and siblings.

In conclusion, Will Smith’s other son is named Trey Smith. Although not as widely recognized as his younger siblings, Trey has pursued a career in music and has made a name for himself as a DJ. While the Smith family continues to captivate audiences worldwide, Trey’s unique talents contribute to the family’s diverse and talented legacy.