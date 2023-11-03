A recent investigation conducted The Guardian has revealed that WhatsApp’s AI image generator feature produces biased results based on search terms. The AI tool, which allows users to create stickers using artificial intelligence, generated images that depicted a clear disparity between searches related to Palestinians and Israelis.

When prompted with search terms like “Palestinian,” “Palestine,” or “Muslim boy Palestinian,” the AI-generated images included depictions of guns or a boy holding a firearm resembling an AK-47. These images perpetuate a negative association between Palestinians, Muslims, and violence.

In contrast, searches for “Israeli boy” resulted in images of children playing soccer and reading. Similarly, searches for terms like “Israel army” displayed AI-generated images of soldiers characterized smiles and prayer gestures, with no firearms in sight.

This biased representation has raised concerns regarding the underlying algorithms and data used WhatsApp’s AI image generator. While Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, has not officially addressed this issue, a former employee claimed that this internal problem has been reported and discussed among Meta’s employees.

The generation of biased images not only perpetuates stereotypes but also reinforces existing narratives and prejudices. It is important for AI technology to be unbiased and neutral, reflecting the diversity and complexity of the real world society.

