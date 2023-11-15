Acknowledging the Indigenous Peoples of Australia

As an organization, we at JOY recognize and honor the fact that our work and broadcasting take place on the traditional lands of the Yalukit-Willam Clan of the Boon Wurrung Peoples. We acknowledge the deep connection that Indigenous Peoples have to the land and the wisdom they hold about its custodianship.

It is important to acknowledge the traditional owners of lands throughout Australia, acknowledging their ongoing custodianship, and paying our respects to the elders, both past, and present. We also extend our respect to the brotherboys and sistergirls of the LGBTIQA+ Community, as part of our commitment to inclusivity and diversity.

This acknowledgment goes beyond mere words. It signifies our commitment to recognize and address the historical and ongoing injustices faced Indigenous Peoples. We understand that reconciliation requires action, education, and a genuine willingness to listen and learn from Indigenous communities.

Through our platform, we aim to amplify the voices and stories of Indigenous Peoples, sharing their rich cultural heritage, histories, and achievements. By doing so, we hope to foster understanding, respect, and appreciation among our listeners.

FAQ:

Q: What does acknowledging the traditional owners of lands mean?

A: Acknowledging the traditional owners of lands is a way to show respect and recognize the continuous connection and custodianship that Indigenous Peoples have to their land.

Q: Why is it important to acknowledge the traditional owners?

A: Acknowledging traditional owners acknowledges the unique cultures, histories, and ongoing custodianship of Indigenous Peoples. It is a step towards reconciliation and a way to honor their connection to the land.

Q: How can we support Indigenous communities?

A: Supporting Indigenous communities involves listening and learning from their experiences, advocating for their rights, and actively working toward addressing social, economic, and political injustices they face.