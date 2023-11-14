New Fragrance from Dior: Bonne Étoile

Dior, the renowned luxury brand, has recently launched a new fragrance that has caught the attention of many. This time, however, it’s not targeted at adults but rather at babies. That’s right, Dior has introduced a perfume specifically designed for infants. The scent, named “Bonne Étoile” or “Lucky Star” in French, promises to envelop babies in tender and fruity notes.

While this may seem like a recent development, the truth is that Dior had previously released a baby perfume back in 1970. It was part of their “Baby Dior” fashion line, which was established in 1967. However, due to poor sales, the product was eventually discontinued. Now, in a surprising move, Dior has decided to relaunch this nostalgic fragrance.

One might wonder if there is a market for baby perfume in this day and age. Well, the luxury brand certainly seems to think so. Priced at a hefty $230 per tiny bottle, it’s clear that Dior is targeting those with a taste for the finer things in life, even when it comes to their little ones.

This unique offering from Dior has sparked a lot of curiosity and debate. Some argue that it’s an unnecessary luxury, while others see it as a way to pamper and indulge their babies. Whatever the case may be, there’s no denying that “Bonne Étoile” has stirred up quite the conversation.

FAQ:

Q: Is Dior selling perfume for babies?

A: Yes, Dior has launched a fragrance called “Bonne Étoile” specifically designed for infants.

Q: Is this a new concept?

A: Although it may seem like a recent development, Dior previously sold baby perfume back in 1970.

Q: How much does the baby perfume cost?

A: Each bottle of “Bonne Étoile” is priced at $230.