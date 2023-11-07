Does the “Triangle Method” Really Work for Flirting? Debunking the Hype

Flirting techniques and dating trends often go viral on social media platforms like TikTok, and the latest one to capture attention is the “Triangle Method.” But before you try it out, let’s take a closer look at whether this method is actually effective or just another internet dating fad.

The premise of the “Triangle Method” is simple. When you find someone you’re interested in, you’re supposed to create an upside-down triangle with your gaze. Start making eye contact with their left eye for a few seconds, then shift your gaze to their mouth for a brief moment, and finally, complete the triangle looking back to their right eye.

While there haven’t been any specific trials or studies to support the effectiveness of this method, there is some scientific evidence suggesting that eye contact plays a role in attraction. Studies have shown that prolonged eye contact can be highly arousing, so there may be some truth to the idea that holding your gaze can make you appear more attractive to others.

However, it’s important to note that too much eye contact can have the opposite effect and come across as creepy. So, finding the right balance is crucial.

As for the significance of looking at the person’s mouth, some research indicates that lips are associated with arousal and attraction. A study conducted in 2010 found that men showed a preference for women with redder lips, and they tended to stare longer at their lips if they were wearing red lipstick. This preference could be due to the fact that redder lips mimic the vasodilation associated with sexual arousal.

While the “Triangle Method” may be the latest viral trend, it’s important to approach it with a healthy dose of skepticism. While eye contact and attention to certain features can play a role in attraction, building a genuine connection with someone goes beyond following a specific technique.

