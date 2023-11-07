New Song from Children’s Show Becomes TikTok Sensation, Spreading Encouragement and Positivity

A delightful new song has taken over TikTok, becoming a trending sound on the popular social media platform. This time, users are hyping each other up with the lyrics from a charming puppet who asks, “Who’s that wonderful girl? Could she be any cuter?”

The song originates from the Canadian children’s show Nanalan’, which revolves around the adventures of a little green girl named Mona and her grandmother, Nana. Nanalan’ has garnered a devoted following with over 100 episodes, read-along ebooks, playlists, and even a TikTok channel.

In episode #109 titled “Playday,” Mona uses her imagination to dress up as a princess. Inspired Mona’s beauty in her pretty pink costume, Nana sings a heartwarming song that captures the joy of their special bond. The catchy melody and uplifting lyrics have now captured the attention of TikTok users, who are using the sound to inspire and encourage each other.

Nanalan’ is described as a “super-sweet” show for preschoolers that incorporates theme-based learning through play, stories, songs, and puppet shows. Created Canadian puppeteer, designer, writer, and creative producer Jason Hopley, the show has received critical acclaim, including two Gemini Awards, Canada’s equivalent of the Emmy Awards.

Beyond its preschool audience, Nanalan’ has found popularity worldwide thanks to its unique style and emotional honesty. The characters of Nana and Mona bring encouragement and positivity to TikTok, where users are using their songs and personalities to navigate everyday challenges and share relatable and humorous moments.

The popularity of Nana and Mona has even extended to Halloween costumes, with fans dressing up as the beloved duo. Their impact on TikTok is undeniable, as they continue to spread joy and lift spirits with their catchy tunes and heartwarming messages.

