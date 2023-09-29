“Bone Smashing” Trend: A Dangerous and Ineffective Beauty Hack

Summary: Some TikTokers are attempting to change their facial features through a trend called “bone smashing,” where they use hammers, bottles, or other blunt objects to hit their facial bones. They believe this practice is based on Wolff’s Law, which states that bones can adapt to physical stress and remodel themselves. However, breaking your bones can result in severe damage, pain, and deformity. There is no evidence that bone smashing is effective or safe, and it should not be pursued as a means to achieve beauty. Instead, individuals should prioritize respecting and loving their bodies.

In an effort to justify bone smashing, some people refer to Wolff’s Law, which explains that bones are dynamic structures that undergo remodeling. Applying mechanical force or physical stress to bones can stimulate remodeling, leading to stronger and denser bones. However, there is a significant difference between the mechanical force from proper activities like exercise and the force generated a blow from a blunt object. The latter can cause fractures, which may heal incorrectly and result in deformities.

The article warns against falling for the misconception that bone smashing can provide a “chiseled” look. It emphasizes that breaking the bones in your face will not lead to the desired outcome and advises against causing harm and irreversible damage to your face. Instead, individuals are encouraged to explore healthier ways to improve self-esteem and appearance.

It’s important to understand that the face is not just made up of bones; it also consists of soft tissues, connective tissues, and eyeballs, which can suffer severe damage if struck with a blunt object. Factors such as nutrition and hormones also play a role in bone strength. Strapping a barbell to your face or using any blunt object to alter your facial appearance is an extremely dangerous idea. If someone is unhappy with their appearance, there are safer and more effective alternatives to consider.

Sources:

– Wolff’s Law: A principle formulated German anatomist and surgeon Julius Wolff in the 1800s.

– Hindustan Times (source article)