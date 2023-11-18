The Rise of the Layered Dance: The Story Behind the ‘Rollie Rollie’ Trend

The TikTok scene has seen its fair share of music and dance challenges over the years. But lately, it seems like major dance trends have been few and far between. That is until the emergence of the Water Dance Challenge and the “Rollie Rollie” trend.

The Water Dance Challenge, set to Tyla’s single “Water,” brought in a fresh wave of dance enthusiasts looking to showcase their moves. However, it was the “Rollie Rollie” trend that really took TikTok storm, but with a unique twist – participants had to figure out how to dance to the single while wearing multiple layers of pants.

Ayo & Teo, the duo behind the hit song “Rolex,” initially started the #RolexChallenge on YouTube to share their music and invite listeners to dance along. Little did they know that their catchy tune would go on to accumulate over 723 million views on TikTok alone.

The trend gained traction when influencer Sienna Bernardini uploaded her version of the dance, kicking off a new two-step dance routine set to the “Rolex” song. Fans quickly recognized the catchy tune and the dance moves, making it clear that the trend was making a comeback.

The twist of wearing several layers of pants in the dance is a nod to the song’s lyrics, “I already got some designer to hold up my pants.” While it’s unclear who exactly started the trend of adding more pants, TikTokers like Tony Lopez took it to the next level incorporating layered baseball caps to the look.

The trend also encouraged group participation, with friends joining in on the fun adding their own “layers” to the dance routine. However, one version of the trend stood out amongst the rest – the version that Ayo & Teo themselves reposted.

While the “Rollie Rollie” trend may seem like just another dance challenge, it represents the creativity and community spirit that TikTok fosters. It’s a reminder that trends can emerge from anywhere and that the platform is full of talented individuals who can turn a catchy song into a viral dance sensation.

So, if you’re up for the challenge, grab your layers of pants and join in on the dance craze that is sure to keep TikTok users grooving for days to come.

FAQ

What is the ‘Rollie Rollie’ dance trend?

The “Rollie Rollie” dance trend is a viral dance challenge on TikTok set to the song “Rolex” Ayo & Teo. Participants are required to dance to the song while wearing multiple layers of pants as a nod to the song’s lyrics.

Who started the ‘Rollie Rollie’ dance trend?

The exact creator of the “Rollie Rollie” dance trend is unknown, but it gained popularity after influencer Sienna Bernardini posted her version of the dance on TikTok. Ayo & Teo, the artists behind the song, also reposted a version of the trend on their own account.

Can I participate in the ‘Rollie Rollie’ dance trend?

Absolutely! The “Rollie Rollie” dance trend is open to everyone. Simply put on some layers of pants, play the song “Rolex” Ayo & Teo, and show off your best dance moves. Don’t forget to share your video on TikTok and use the hashtag #RolexChallenge to join in on the fun.