What’s the new 123movies site?

In the world of online streaming, 123movies has been a popular platform for watching movies and TV shows for free. However, due to copyright infringement concerns, the original 123movies site was shut down in 2018. Since then, several new websites claiming to be the “new 123movies” have emerged, but it’s important to exercise caution when accessing these sites.

What is 123movies?

123movies was a website that allowed users to stream movies and TV shows for free. It gained immense popularity due to its vast library of content and user-friendly interface. However, the site faced legal issues and was eventually taken down.

Why was 123movies shut down?

123movies was shut down due to copyright infringement concerns. The site provided access to copyrighted content without proper licensing or permission from the content owners. This violated intellectual property laws and led to legal action against the site’s operators.

Are the new 123movies sites legitimate?

The new 123movies sites that have emerged since the original site’s shutdown are not affiliated with the original platform. These sites often operate in a legal gray area, as they may host copyrighted content without proper authorization. Therefore, accessing these sites may expose users to legal risks and potential malware or phishing attacks.

How can I safely watch movies online?

To safely watch movies and TV shows online, it is recommended to use legitimate streaming platforms that have obtained proper licensing and permissions. Popular options include Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Disney+. These platforms offer a wide range of content and ensure a secure and legal streaming experience.

In conclusion, while the original 123movies site may no longer be available, it’s important to be cautious when accessing new sites claiming to be the “new 123movies.” To avoid legal issues and potential security risks, it is advisable to use legitimate streaming platforms that offer licensed content.