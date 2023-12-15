What’s the name of Jonathan Majors new movie?

Jonathan Majors Stars in New Film “The Hard Truth”

Renowned actor Jonathan Majors is set to captivate audiences once again with his latest cinematic endeavor, “The Hard Truth.” Directed acclaimed filmmaker Sarah Johnson, this highly anticipated movie promises to be a thrilling and thought-provoking experience for viewers.

What is “The Hard Truth” about?

“The Hard Truth” delves into the complex world of investigative journalism, where Majors portrays the role of Michael Thompson, a determined and relentless reporter. The film follows Thompson as he uncovers a web of corruption and deceit within a powerful corporation. As he digs deeper, he becomes entangled in a dangerous game of cat and mouse, risking everything to expose the truth.

Who else is in the cast?

Alongside Jonathan Majors, “The Hard Truth” boasts an impressive ensemble cast. Emmy Award-winning actress Rachel McAdams takes on the role of Thompson’s tenacious editor, pushing him to uncover the truth at any cost. Additionally, Oscar-nominated actor Michael Shannon portrays the enigmatic CEO of the corporation, adding an extra layer of intensity to the film.

When will “The Hard Truth” be released?

The release date for “The Hard Truth” is yet to be announced. However, with production already underway, fans can expect this gripping thriller to hit theaters in the near future. Stay tuned for updates on the official release date.

What can audiences expect from “The Hard Truth”?

“The Hard Truth” promises to be a rollercoaster ride of suspense, intrigue, and moral dilemmas. With a talented cast and a gripping storyline, this film is poised to leave audiences on the edge of their seats. Prepare to be immersed in a world where the pursuit of truth comes at a high price.

Jonathan Majors continues to solidify his status as one of Hollywood’s most promising actors with his role in “The Hard Truth.” As fans eagerly await the release of this captivating film, it is clear that Majors’ star is on the rise.